Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: No points in loss

Paajarvi did not register a point in Monday's 6-3 loss versus the Bruins.

The 10th overall selection in 2009 has scored more than 10 goals in a season only once, qualifying him for the "bust" label. Despite underwhelming at the NHL level, Paajarvi remains on the Senators roster (for now) but until further notice, fantasy rosters should have little use for his services.