Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Plays Leaf slayer again
Paajarvi scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Paajarvi has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four games. And while he has just 11 goals and 18 points on the season, Paajarvi has been a Leaf killer -- he has six points, including five goals, in his last three games against the Buds (since Feb. 6). We'll bet he wishes he could play Toronto every night.
