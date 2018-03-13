Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Random two-goal outburst
Paajarvi scored on both of his shots Monday, helping the Senators to a 5-3 road win over the Panthers.
The Swede gave Roberto Luongo fits, as he tipped in a goal during the first period and then beat the veteran with a clean sweep from the slot in the third frame. Paajarvi entered this contest with only two goals in 20 games for the Senators, so this performance really came out of nowhere. It's disappointing to know that 2009's 10th overall draft pick (originally from Edmonton) has failed to earn a consistent top-six role despite tours with the Oilers, Blues and Senators in his career thus far.
