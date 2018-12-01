Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Rare scoring display against Sharks
Paajarvi scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.
The 27-year-old doubled his scoring output on the season in one afternoon. Paajarvi showed some flickers of offensive ability in his prior stops in Edmonton and St. Louis, but his role on the Senators' fourth line won't afford him many opportunities to duplicate this performance.
More News
-
Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: No points in loss•
-
Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Garners one-year contract renewal•
-
Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Sees uptick with new team•
-
Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Random two-goal outburst•
-
Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Claimed by Ottawa•
-
Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Placed on waivers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...