Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Sees uptick with new team
Paajarvi performed better after being waived by the Blues and picked up by the Senators midway through the 2017-18 season.
Paajarvi notched just two goals and two helpers in 44 games to the Blues before being placed on waivers. However, besides for a 35-game stretch in the 2016-17 campaign, Paajarvi wasn't able to secure a full-time role with the Blues through five seasons. With the Senators, the 2009 first-round pick accrued six goals and eight points while playing in 35 straight games, and he was never scratched. Paajarvi will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
