Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Snaps 18-game goal drought
Paajarvi scored twice in Saturday's 6-2 win over Toronto.
He netted the winner and ended an 18-game goal drought. The former first rounder has never lived up to his draft billing. Now 27, Paajarvi will record just his second full season. But with just 14 points in 71 games, he's just not fantasy worthy. Nice game, though.
