Paajarvi scored two goals in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

His second strike of the night knotted the score at 4-4 early in the third period, but the Sens weren't able to finish the job. Paajarvi has only seven goals (and eight points) on the season, but four of those tallies have come in the last six games. Unless he works his way into a top-six role or onto the power play, however, the veteran winger's fantasy value will remain very limited.