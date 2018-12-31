Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Won't suit up versus Columbus
Paajarvi (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup against the Blue Jackets on Monday.
Paajarvi will be out of action in his second straight game due to his undisclosed issue. The winger is stuck in an 11-game pointless streak, despite averaging 13:34 of ice time. With Paajarvi sidelined, Tom Pyatt figures to continue deputizing in his stead on the fourth line.
