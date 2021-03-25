Hogberg (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Wednesday, CapFriendly reports.
Hogberg returned to practice Tuesday and could be ready for action as soon as Thursday against Toronto. The 26-year-old Swede has posted a sub-par 4.34 GAA and .859 save percentage through 10 appearances this season.
More News
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Spotted at practice•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Could head to minors for conditioning•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Resumes skating•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Surfaces on IR•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Facing extended absence•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Doubtful for Sunday•