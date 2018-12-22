Hogberg was called up from AHL Belleville on Saturday.

Hogberg is a 24-year-old goalie from Sweden. He spent parts of five seasons honing his craft in his home country before heading to North America to play for the B-Sens and an ECHL affiliate in Brampton. Hogberg has a 2-3-0 record, 2.55 GAA and .906 save percentage in seven games with the AHL's Senators this season. His ascension to the NHL comes after No. 1 goalie Craig Anderson allowed five goals on 25 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Devils on Friday.