Hogberg kicked out 27 of 30 shots Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Chicago.

It was Hogberg's third straight overtime loss, although he's played well enough in that stretch with a .915 save percentage. Ottawa hosts Vegas and Calgary before the All-Star break and with Hogberg having started the Senators' last three games, he might be due for a night off against one of those opponents.

