Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Ascends to big club
The Senators recalled Hogberg from AHL Belleville on Monday.
Craig Anderson left Saturday's loss to the Flyers with a lower-body injury, and he was placed on injured reserve, prompting the Sens to bring up Hogberg. Anderson is eligible to return for this Saturday's matchup against the Blue Jackets, and Hogberg figures to stay with the big club as long as Anderson is on the mend. Hogberg has played in two games with the big club this year, recording a .925 save percentage and 1.82 GAA.
