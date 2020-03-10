Play

Hogberg (personal) returned to practice Monday, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Hogberg has missed the Senators' last three games while tending to a personal matter in his native Sweden, but he'll be back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Anaheim. If he doesn't get the nod against the Ducks, the 25-year-old netminder will almost certainly be back between the pipes Wednesday against L.A.

