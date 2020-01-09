Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Between pipes against Wings
Hogberg will get the nod on the road versus Detroit on Friday.
Hogberg has struggled in limited action this year, as he is 1-2-2 with a 3.42 GAA in seven appearances. The 24-year-old netminder will take the first game of the Sens' back-to-back while Craig Anderson should get the start at home versus Montreal on Saturday.
More News
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Needed in relief Tuesday•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Tastes defeat again•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Stopping pucks Monday•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Hard to keep head above water•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Facing Flyers•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Records first NHL win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.