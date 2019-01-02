Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Between pipes Wednesday
Hogberg will start in goal Wednesday night against the visiting Canucks.
Filling in for injured starter Craig Anderson (concussion), Hogberg has already experienced a multitude of 'welcome to the NHL' moments. squaring off against the Capitals and Blue Jackets in succession to begin his NHL career. Hogberg will vie for his first top-level win Wednesday, fielding shots from a Vancouver club that ranks 17th in the league in scoring at 2.93 goals per game.
