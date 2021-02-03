Hogberg surrendered four goals on 25 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.

Three of the four goals Hogberg gave up came in the first period. He had a poor start, but he was also better as the game went on. The Swede dropped to 0-4-0 with a 4.54 GAA and an .844 save percentage in five games this year. With such poor numbers, Hogberg hardly has streaming appeal even in deeper formats.