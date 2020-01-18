Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Blue-paint bound Saturday
Hogberg will defend the home net Saturday versus the Flames.
Hogberg's in the midst of a five-game losing streak, and while his .897 save percentage isn't impressive, he only has one loss in regulation during that stretch. The Flames are coming to town with momentum, as they've won six of the last seven while averaging 2.7 goals per contest.
