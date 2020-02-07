Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Buried by Avalanche
Hogberg allowed four goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Colorado.
Hogberg was overwhelmed by Colorado's talented attack, falling to 2-4-7. The Swedish netminder has helped his team rack up some points by keeping most games close, but two wins in 13 starts is nothing to get excited about for fantasy purposes.
