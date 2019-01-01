Hogberg allowed four goals on 36 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

In just his second NHL start, Hogberg was plastered with shots all night by Columbus, and overall, did a decent job. He fell to 0-2-0 to start his career after Monday night. Hogberg likely won't see too much action behind Mike McKenna but should stay with the big club until Craig Anderson (concussion) returns from IR.