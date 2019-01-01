Hogberg allowed four goals on 36 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

In just his second NHL start, Hogberg was plastered with shots all night by Columbus, and overall, did a decent job. He fell to 0-2-0 to start his career after Monday night. Hogberg likely won't see too much action behind Mike McKenna but should stay with the big club until Craig Anderson (concussion) returns from IR.

More News
Our Latest Stories