Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Called up from AHL
Hogberg was recalled from AHL Belleville on Wednesday.
Hogberg's addition could suggest an injury to Craig Anderson or Anders Nilsson, but no such injury to either of Ottawa's regular netminders has been revealed at this time.
