Hogberg will retake the cage Thursday when the Senators host the Canucks, Sylvain St-Laurent of LeDroit reports.

Hogberg faced a combined 79 shots and surrendered nine goals to the Jets and Blue Jackets in a regulation and overtime loss to drop his record to just 3-7-8 on the campaign. Vancouver is much less effective on the road offensively, entering the night averaging just 2.87 goals per game while sporting a minus-16 goal differential. This should give Hogberg an opportunity to get back in the win column Thursday after losing eight of his last nine as the goalie of record.