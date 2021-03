According to general manager Pierre Dorion, Hogberg (lower body) could head to AHL Belleville by the end of March for a conditioning stint, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Hogberg's been skating on his own recently, but it sounds like he'll likely head to the minors to get back into playing shape rather than being thrust directly into NHL action once healthy. The 26-year-old netminder has gone 2-5-0 while posting an ugly 4.34 GAA and .859 save percentage through 10 top-level appearances this season.