Hogberg turned aside 19 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

The Sens built a 3-0 lead early in the second period and Hogberg never let Vancouver get within a goal as he picked up his second straight win and fifth of the season. Despite the recent success, the 26-year-old netminder is still saddled with a rough 3.74 GAA and .876 save percentage through 14 appearances, but with Matt Murray (lower body) sidelined, the No. 1 job in Ottawa belongs to Hogberg by default,