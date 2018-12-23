Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Descends to AHL
The Senators assigned Hogberg to AHL Belleville on Saturday.
Hogberg was recalled to be Mike McKenna's backup for Saturday's loss to the Capitals since Craig Anderson (upper body) was out. Hogberg has played in the AHL and ECHL this season, and he has a .906 save percentage and 2-3-0 record with AHL Belleville.
