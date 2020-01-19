Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Difference maker in win
Hogberg made 40 saves Saturday in a 5-2 win over Calgary.
What a game -- Hogberg carried a shutout to the 14:09 mark of the third. Calgary outshot Ottawa 15-3 in the first period alone, but Hogberg was the difference maker. He's 1-0-3 in his last four games. And while that doesn't seem impressive, it means he helped his team get points in four straight games.
