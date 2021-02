Hogberg (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs.

Hogberg departed the game midway through the first period making a save, and as evidenced by this news, he suffered a lower-body injury in the process. Hogberg was replaced by Matt Murray, with Joey Daccord acting as the No. 2. Expect the team to update Hogberg's status as-needed heading into their next game against Montreal on Sunday.