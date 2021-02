Hogberg (lower body) isn't expected to be available for Sunday's game versus the Canadiens, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Hogberg was injured while making a save in the first period of Thursday's game in Toronto. While he hasn't been officially ruled out yet, it doesn't look good for Hogberg to dress for Sunday's game. If he can't play, Matt Murray will likely start, while Joey Daccord would be in line to serve as the backup.