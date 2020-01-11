Hogberg gave up two goals on 28 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings on Friday.

Hogberg had some big saves in overtime to keep the Senators in the contest, but Dylan Larkin's shootout tally was enough to stick the Swede with defeat. He's posted a 1-2-3 record with a 3.19 GAA and an .899 save percentage in eight appearances. Hogberg's third on the organizational depth chart, filling in as the backup while Anders Nilsson (concussion) is out. Expect Craig Anderson to start Saturday's game versus the Canadiens.