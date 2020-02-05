Play

Hogberg turned aside 26 of 28 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to Anaheim on Tuesday.

Hogberg was steady once again but still came out on the losing end for the 10th time in 12 decisions (2-3-7) this season. The 25-year-old rookie has produced a perfectly respectable 2.90 GAA and .912 save percentage for the Senators but has been provided with more than three goals of offensive support only twice all season.

