Hogberg was pulled in the middle of the second period Saturday after allowing three goals on 16 shots.

It was more of a mercy pull than anything else. Hogberg wasn't responsible for any of the goals the Leafs scored and it was more likely the coach wanted to save him for Sunday's date with Dallas. Hopefully you had him benched in daily formats -- his single-game 5.66 GAA and .813 save percentage are almost insurmountable anchors.