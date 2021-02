Hogberg (lower body) is expected to be sidelined for 1-2 weeks, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

With Hogberg week-to-week, Joey Daccord will take over as the Senators' No. 2 netminder. The 26-year-old Swede has already made 10 appearances this season, going 2-5-0 while posting an unsightly 4.34 GAA and .859 save percentage.