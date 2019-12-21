Hogberg will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus the Flyers.

Hogberg wasn't great in his last start, but he still managed to pick up his first NHL win, stopping 33 of 37 shots en route to a 5-4 win over the Predators on Thursday. The 25-year-old will try to pick up a second straight win in a home matchup with a Philadelphia squad that's 7-9-1 on the road this year.