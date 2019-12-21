Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Facing Flyers
Hogberg will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus the Flyers.
Hogberg wasn't great in his last start, but he still managed to pick up his first NHL win, stopping 33 of 37 shots en route to a 5-4 win over the Predators on Thursday. The 25-year-old will try to pick up a second straight win in a home matchup with a Philadelphia squad that's 7-9-1 on the road this year.
More News
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Records first NHL win•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Starting against Nashville•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Still searching for first win•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Taking on Bolts•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Ascends to big club•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Returned to bus league•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.