Hogberg will defend the home net in Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Hogberg was torched by the Oilers in two games against the team earlier this year, recording an .809 save percentage and a 4.80 GAA. The Oilers rank ninth in the league with 3.54 goals per game. Hogberg is in a tough position as a result, but Edmonton's putrid defense -- they've given up 3.57 goals per game -- provides an opportunity to win in high-scoring fashion.