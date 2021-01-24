Hogberg allowed five goals on 37 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Jets on Saturday. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Hogberg couldn't protect the 3-2 lead the Senators held after two periods, as the Jets' offense overwhelmed him in the final 20 minutes. That'll go down as Hogberg's first loss of the season. With Matt Murray firmly entrenched as the primary starter, Hogberg will see few starts in 2020-21, especially if he performs like he did Saturday.