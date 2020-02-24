Hogberg was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports, indicating he will be in goal on the road versus Columbus.

Hogberg is back between the pipes after seeing action in just one of the Senators' previous four outings. The netminder will be without the club's leading scorer in Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who was shipped out to the Islanders. With even less offensive tools at his disposal, Hogberg will likely need to be at his absolute best if he wants to secure a win Monday.