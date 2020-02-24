Senators' Marcus Hogberg: First goalie off
Hogberg was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports, indicating he will be in goal on the road versus Columbus.
Hogberg is back between the pipes after seeing action in just one of the Senators' previous four outings. The netminder will be without the club's leading scorer in Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who was shipped out to the Islanders. With even less offensive tools at his disposal, Hogberg will likely need to be at his absolute best if he wants to secure a win Monday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.