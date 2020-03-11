Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Forgettable outing in Anaheim
Hogberg surrendered five goals on Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
Hogberg spotted the Ducks a 4-0 advantage just 11:49 into the game. Head coach D.J. Smith didn't give his goalie any mercy in the first game of a back-to-back -- Hogberg would give up one more tally over the last 40 minutes. He dropped to 5-8-8 with a 3.12 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 24 contests. Craig Anderson has already been announced as the starter for Wednesday's game against the Kings. Hogberg's next chance to get back in the crease is Friday in Chicago.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.