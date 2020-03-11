Hogberg surrendered five goals on Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Hogberg spotted the Ducks a 4-0 advantage just 11:49 into the game. Head coach D.J. Smith didn't give his goalie any mercy in the first game of a back-to-back -- Hogberg would give up one more tally over the last 40 minutes. He dropped to 5-8-8 with a 3.12 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 24 contests. Craig Anderson has already been announced as the starter for Wednesday's game against the Kings. Hogberg's next chance to get back in the crease is Friday in Chicago.