Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Gearing up for NHL debut
Hogberg will make his first NHL start during Saturday's home game versus the Capitals, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Hogberg has played in both the ECHL and AHL this season, and he got the call-up with Craig Anderson (concussion) on injured reserve. The 2013 third-round pick has held his own with AHL Belleville, posting a .916 save percentage and 2.32 GAA in eight appearances. It'll be tough to break into NHL play against the Caps, who rank third with 3.58 goals per game and seventh with a 23.5 power-play percentage.
