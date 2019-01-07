Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Gets hook against Hurricanes
Hogberg gave up three goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Anders Nilsson early in the second period during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.
Nilsson didn't fare a whole lot better, stopping 11 of 13 shots the rest of the way and taking the loss, but it's still the fourth straight start in which Hogberg has allowed at least three goals. The 24-year-old now has a 4.09 GAA and .884 save percentage to begin his NHL career, and it seems likely he'll be sent back down to AHL Belleville once Craig Anderson (concussion) gets healthy.
