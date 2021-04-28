Hogberg will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game versus Vancouver, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Hogberg was sharp in his last start Monday against the Canucks, stopping 25 of 26 shots en route to a 2-1 victory. The 26-year-old goaltender will try to pick up a second straight win in a rematch with the same Vancouver squad Wednesday.
