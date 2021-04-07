Hogberg will be between the pipes for Wednesday's home matchup with Edmonton, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Hogberg will be in the crease for the first time since Feb. 18 versus Toronto in which he suffered his lower-body injury after facing just five shots. In his 10 combined outings this year, the Swedish netminder is sporting a 2-5-0 record with a 4.34 GAA and .859 save percentage.