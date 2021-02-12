Hogberg will patrol the crease during Saturday's road matchup with Winnipeg, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Hogberg has played poorly in limited action this season, posting an 0-5-0 record while registering an ugly 4.88 GAA and .836 save percentage in seven appearances. The 26-year-old netminder will try to pick up his first win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Jets team that's averaging 3.54 goals per game this season, sixth in the NHL.