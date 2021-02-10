Hogberg stopped only 10 of 13 shots before being replaced by Matt Murray early in the second period of Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

The 26-year-old backup netminder let in a couple of questionable tallies before getting the hook, and he ended up digging a hole the inconsistent Senators offense couldn't climb out of. Hogberg is 0-5-0 with a brutal 4.80 GAA and .837 save percentage through six appearances, and while Murray hasn't been significantly better, Ottawa may decide to look elsewhere for a No. 2 goalie -- perhaps even top prospect Filip Gustavsson, currently on the taxi squad -- if Hogberg can't turn things around soon.