Hogberg stopped 29 of 34 shots Thursday in a 5-1 loss to Winnipeg.

Hogberg and the Senators were overpowered on home ice, yielding five unanswered goals including a hat trick by Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele. The rookie has just one win in his last nine appearances, going 1-6-2 in that time, although he's actually played pretty well behind an Ottawa squad that's often overmatched. Hogberg will try getting back into the win column Saturday against Montreal.

