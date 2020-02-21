Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Gives up five-spot to Jets
Hogberg stopped 29 of 34 shots Thursday in a 5-1 loss to Winnipeg.
Hogberg and the Senators were overpowered on home ice, yielding five unanswered goals including a hat trick by Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele. The rookie has just one win in his last nine appearances, going 1-6-2 in that time, although he's actually played pretty well behind an Ottawa squad that's often overmatched. Hogberg will try getting back into the win column Saturday against Montreal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.