Hogberg will defend the home net in Tuesday's game versus the Senators.

Hogberg has played well in the new year, sporting a .924 save percentage, but a lack of offensive support pegged him with a 1-1-4 record since the beginning of January. The Ducks are bottom feeders in the Western Conference, but they've gone 4-2-0 over the last six outings.

