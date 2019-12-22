Hogberg made 34 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.

It's been tough sledding for Hogberg in the NHL, just like it was in the A. But there is some talent here -- he went 21-17-4 with a 2.32 GAA and .917 save percentage in the AHL in 2018-19. Unfortunately, the Sens are a tough fantasy play at any time and their goalies bear the brunt of their mediocrity. Hogberg just isn't a safe fantasy activation at this point in his career.