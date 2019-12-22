Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Hard to keep head above water
Hogberg made 34 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.
It's been tough sledding for Hogberg in the NHL, just like it was in the A. But there is some talent here -- he went 21-17-4 with a 2.32 GAA and .917 save percentage in the AHL in 2018-19. Unfortunately, the Sens are a tough fantasy play at any time and their goalies bear the brunt of their mediocrity. Hogberg just isn't a safe fantasy activation at this point in his career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.