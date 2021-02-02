Hogberg will get the starting nod for Tuesday's road game versus Edmonton, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Hogberg was shelled in a relief appearance against Edmonton on Sunday to the tune of five goals on 22 shots. The 26-year-old netminder is winless in his four outings this year and may be hard-pressed to secure his first victory of 2020-21 versus Connor McDavid and company.