Senators' Marcus Hogberg: In line to start
According to Nicolas St-Pierre of 94.5 Unique FM, Hogberg was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal for Thursday's home clash with Colorado.
Hogberg hasn't gotten much help from his teammates recently, suffering three consecutive losses despite posting an admirable .923 save percentage over that span. The 25-year-old Swede will attempt to pick up his third win of the season in a difficult home matchup with an Avalanche team that's averaging 3.46 goals per game on the road this campaign, fourth in the NHL.
