Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Inks two-year extension
Hogberg signed a two-year contract extension with the Senators on Wednesday.
The first year of Hogberg's extension is two-way, but the second year of his new deal is one-way, which suggests the Senators believe he might be ready for backup duties behind Anders Nilsson in 2020-21. However, the 24-year-old Swede will likely spend the entirety of the upcoming campaign continuing to fine tune his craft with AHL Belleville.
