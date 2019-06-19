Hogberg signed a two-year contract extension with the Senators on Wednesday.

The first year of Hogberg's extension is two-way, but the second year of his new deal is one-way, which suggests the Senators believe he might be ready for backup duties behind Anders Nilsson in 2020-21. However, the 24-year-old Swede will likely spend the entirety of the upcoming campaign continuing to fine tune his craft with AHL Belleville.