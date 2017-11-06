Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Joining team for Sweden trip
Hogberg was summoned from AHL Binghampton on Monday, and will join Ottawa for their two game series in Sweden against Colorado.
Ottawa decided to carry an extra goaltender for emergency reasons on their overseas trip, and Hoberg will serve as the third string netminder. However, although the 22-year-old posted a 1.89 GAA in the Swedish Hockey League last season, he's off to a rough start to 2017-18 as he currently holds a 5.30 GAA after three games for ECHL Brampton.
