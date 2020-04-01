Hogberg's 3.12 just barely edged out Anders Nilsson for the team lead in GAA, although his save percentage was a tad behind at .904.

Neither number was all that impressive, and Hogberg struggled to find his footing in what was a three-way battle for the top job in Ottawa that ended up with no real winner. Still, Hogberg has some value for next year, as he is the youngest of the three from this season and will likely get every chance to win the No. 1 job in 2020-21.